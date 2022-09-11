49ers lose starting running back Elijah Mitchell to knee injury

Posted by Michael David Smith on September 11, 2022, 2:26 PM EDT
Houston Texans v San Francisco 49ers
Getty Images

The 49ers’ top running back is out for the rest of today’s game in Chicago.

Mitchell suffered a knee injury in the second quarter and was ruled out for the rest of the game.

The 49ers were expecting to make Mitchell a major part of their game plan: He had six carries for 41 yards before he went down.

With Mitchell out, Deebo Samuel is likely to get plenty of carries. Although Samuel was said to want to play more wide receiver and less running back, he’s been primarily a runner so far today, with five carries for 13 yards and a touchdown, and only one catch for six yards.

