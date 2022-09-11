A.J. Brown runs wild as Eagles beat Lions

Posted by Michael David Smith on September 11, 2022, 4:21 PM EDT
Philadelphia Eagles v Detroit Lions
Getty Images

In his first game as an Eagle, A.J. Brown was exactly who Philadelphia hoped he would be.

Brown, the star wide receiver who arrived in Philadelphia via a draft-night trade with the Titans, was spectacular in his first game with the Eagles, catching 10 passes for 155 yards and leading Philadelphia to a 38-35 win in Detroit.

For most of the game it appeared that the Eagles would win in a blowout, but the Lions put together a spirited comeback, making it close until a Jalen Hurts fourth-and-1 run picked up the game-clinching first down.

Hurts ran for 90 yards on 17 carries, an outstanding effort running the ball. His passing performance didn’t feature much other than all those big plays to Brown, but that was more than enough.

The Eagles, who have playoff aspirations, earn a hard-fought road win to start the season 1-0. The Lions, who are not expected to be playoff contenders, looked like they still have a long way to go as they fell to 0-1.

Permalink 12 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

12 responses to “A.J. Brown runs wild as Eagles beat Lions

  4. That ain’t the story.

    The story is Jonathon Gannon is AWFUL as a defensive coordinator. Look at our defensive talent and we are leaking points right and left against a terrible Lions team.

    They’re not terrible? Look at their roster and tell me who they’re better than!

    Gannon is PATHETIC.

    FIRE GANNON!!!

  5. Nearly every writer on this staff pick the Eagles to win the division and advance in the playoffs. The lowly Lions give them all they can handle, yet the article ends with “looked like they still have a long way to go”. I’m not sure which way this will swing, but either the Eagles aren’t as good as everyone thinks, or the Lions aren’t that bad…

  6. Long way to go? I don’t think they are as far away from playoff contention as you think they are. That was a really good Eagles team with probably the best O-line in the game, a great D-line and secondary. The Lions can hang with the big boys.

  7. Annnd Dan Campbell, Dan Campbelled (called for a back breaking onside kick after we got it to within 10 points late in the 3rd).

  8. Campbell has the guys playing hard for him and he has enough offensive talent to win on most weeks. Unfortunately, the defensive side of the roster is still woefully short on talent. If they can infuse the team with significant contributors on the D, this team will be going places next season. Until they upgrade, Detroit will continue to see their opponents rack up 30 + points a game. Week after week after week….

  10. Tough well fought game, Detroit gave me a scare at the end….Detroit was looking for revenge after the embarrassment at home last year. The team play tough. I see a decent year for the Lions.

  11. Ill tell you where the Lions arent terrible. They yave a good oline and that running back is a stud. Maybe dont cry the sky is falling after winning a road game on opening day.

  12. The Lions gave us a scare but they played this way last year and won 3 games. Beat Arizona, Green Bay, Minnesota, tied Pittsburgh but still…3 wins. The darlings of the preseason still lost. Dan Campbell is NOT A GOOD COACH. Sorry. Passionate…yes. Entertaining…yes. He now is 8-21-1 as a head coach and people overlook this because he has so much passion, is fun to listen to. That is terrible. If his players were truly playing tough for him they would do that for 4 quarters and his teams wouldn’t have 8 wins in 30 games he has been a HC. Eagles took their foot off the gas. Had problems with Swift all game. Our run defense and playcalling has problems. Swift ran all over us today which is a concern. Goff sucked. Their defense sucks. We escaped with a win and I thought it would be a tougher game than last year. I will say I want the Lions fans to finally have a winner. Last playoff win 32 years ago. They deserve it big time but I 100% guaratee Dan Campbell will be fired in a year or two. How many more games can people say “but they play tough for him” and he keeps losing. Matt Patricia won 13 games as a HC. Had a better record his last year and he sucked.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.