A.J. Brown runs wild as Eagles beat Lions

In his first game as an Eagle, A.J. Brown was exactly who Philadelphia hoped he would be.

Brown, the star wide receiver who arrived in Philadelphia via a draft-night trade with the Titans, was spectacular in his first game with the Eagles, catching 10 passes for 155 yards and leading Philadelphia to a 38-35 win in Detroit.

For most of the game it appeared that the Eagles would win in a blowout, but the Lions put together a spirited comeback, making it close until a Jalen Hurts fourth-and-1 run picked up the game-clinching first down.

Hurts ran for 90 yards on 17 carries, an outstanding effort running the ball. His passing performance didn’t feature much other than all those big plays to Brown, but that was more than enough.

The Eagles, who have playoff aspirations, earn a hard-fought road win to start the season 1-0. The Lions, who are not expected to be playoff contenders, looked like they still have a long way to go as they fell to 0-1.