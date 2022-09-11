Andre James being evaluated for concussion, left stadium via ambulance

Getty Images

The Raiders had a few players get sidelined due to injury during Sunday’s loss to the Chargers, but one of their key offensive linemen may have been injured very late in the contest.

Per Adam Hill of the Las Vegas Review-Journal, center Andre James left SoFi Stadium in an ambulance and the team said James is being evaluated for a concussion. According to Hill, James was in the locker room after the game wearing sunglasses and appeared in good spirits as he was being loaded into the ambulance. James was fully alert and smiling.

As noted by Paul Gutierrez of ESPN, James and Chargers edge rusher Joey Bosa may have collided on Las Vegas’ last play from scrimmage. Quarterback Derek Carr was strip-sacked by edge rusher Khalil Mack and both James and Bosa dove on the turf to try and recover the loose ball. James appeared shaken up as the offense came off the field with the turnover on downs.

James joined the Raiders as an undrafted free agent out of UCLA in 2019 and became the team’s starting center last year. He started all 17 games for Las Vegas in 2021.

The Raiders host the Cardinals in Week Two.