Azeez Ojulari, Kayvon Thibodeaux inactive for Giants

Getty Images

The Giants signaled that they would be playing without edge rushers Azeez Ojulari and Kayvon Thibodeaux when they listed them as doubtful on Friday’s injury report.

They confirmed they’d miss the game 90 minutes ahead of kickoff on Sunday afternoon. Ojulari will sit out with a calf injury and Thibodeaux is dealing with a knee injury.

Jihad Ward, Oshane Ximenes, Quincy Roche, and Tomon Fox will be available on the edge for the giants.

Defensive back Dane Belton, running back Antonio Williams, cornerback Justin Layne, offensive lineman Tyre Phillips, and wide receiver Darius Slayton are also inactive for the Giants.

The Titans will be without defensive back Lonnie Johnson Jr., running back Julius Chestnut, linebacker Derrek Tuszka, offensive lineman Jamarco Jones, and defensive tackle Naquan Jones.