Baker Mayfield interception leads to Browns touchdown for 7-0 lead

Posted by Myles Simmons on September 11, 2022, 2:09 PM EDT
Cleveland Browns v Carolina Panthers
Getty Images

Baker Mayfield is struggling and the Browns have taken advantage of it.

With the Panthers backed up deep in their own territory, Mayfield threw his first interception of the season to Cleveland safety Grant Delpit.

That pick meant Mayfield started 5-of-11 passing for 15 yards with the pick. He also had a few passes batted down and fumbled two snaps, though he recovered both.

Carolina’s defense gave the Browns a boost when a clear defensive pass interference penalty on receiver Amari Cooper in the end zone gave Cleveland first-and-goal at the 1-yard line.

On the next play, quarterback Jacoby Brissett hit an open Kareem Hunt on the right side for a 1-yard touchdown.

So far, Cleveland has two sacks split by four players. But the team has been able to harass Mayfield throughout the first half. If the Browns can add on to their lead, the pass rush may get even rougher for Mayfield later in the game.

