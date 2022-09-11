Baker Mayfield: Would have loved bragging rights, but we didn’t finish

Getty Images

There were no shortage of swings during Sunday’s game between the Browns and Panthers in Charlotte and the last one left Baker Mayfield and his new teammates on the wrong side of a 26-24 final score.

Browns kicker Cade York hit a 58-yard field goal in the final seconds to lift the Browns to a win after they blew a 13-point lead in the fourth quarter. Mayfield ran for one touchdown, hit Robbie Anderson for a 75-yard score and drove for a go-ahead field while rallying his new team against his former one, but the result was still a loss when all was said and done.

After the game, Mayfield reflected on how it felt playing against the team that made him the first overall pick in 2018.

“It’s always good to see familiar faces,” Mayfield said, via Anthony Rizzuti of USAToday.com. “Emotional? I wouldn’t get too much into that. It was good to see some people. Obviously, disappointed with the way things finished. Would’ve loved to have the bragging rights against those guys. But we didn’t finish.”

Mayfield won’t get another chance to face the Browns this year unless both teams make it to the Super Bowl, so there will have to be other motivations for the team to find their way to the winning side of things in the weeks to come.