Getty Images

The Bengals’ offense is struggling today against the Steelers, and it’s not going to be easy to come back in the second half.

Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins has suffered a concussion and was ruled out for the rest of the game.

It was a disastrous first half for the Bengals’ offense, with four turnovers on top of the Higgins injury. Higgins had two catches for 27 yards before he exited.

The Steelers have a 17-6 lead early in the third quarter.