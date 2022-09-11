Best bets are back for 2022

Getty Images

Before you lock in your wagers for Week One, you need all relevant information and advice. Whether you’re planning to heed it, or to do the opposite.

With that in mind, we give you the Best Bets for Week One. The three favorite plays of the week from Chris Simms and yours truly.

Someone complained after we posted these on Twitter over the weekend that the picks are vanilla. Would you rather win with vanilla, or lose with Rocky Road?

We’ll see how it goes today. Last year, we were over .500 with our best bets. Do you agree with ours? Disagree? Chime in below.