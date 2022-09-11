Bill Belichick: It was pretty even, two big plays skewed the game

September 11, 2022
When the Patriots were ruling the AFC East, they made a habit of coming up with big plays in big moments to swing games in their favor.

That wasn’t the way things went on Sunday, however. The Dolphins returned a fumble for a touchdown and scored on a fourth down pass to Jaylen Waddle late in the first half on their way to a 20-7 win over their divisional rivals.

In his postgame press conference, Belichick pointed to those two plays as ones that swung things in Miami’s favor.

“Well, it’s obviously a disappointing start here. It was really a pretty even game. Two big plays, 14 points, really skewed the game,” Belichick said.

Some will nitpick Belichick boiling the game down to two plays, but a team that prized itself on always making them should know better than any other that the line between winning and losing can be a very thin one. They’ll need to find a way to be on the other side of it to avoid more days like Sunday and finding a way to score more than seven points would be a good place to start.

9 responses to "Bill Belichick: It was pretty even, two big plays skewed the game

  1. They aren’t going to win many games scoring 7 points a game even if the other team doesn’t score big plays.

    They really should think about hiring someone to coach the offense.

  2. Outplayed, outcoached. Doesn’t help when your most effective WR is parked on the bench for no reason.

  6. Ya and other than the shooting the play President Lincoln went to was pretty good. Hey Bill, that game was anything but even.

  7. The Patriots Dynasty is over. This was a horrible beatdown from a not very good team. It was way more than just 2 plays coach they looked horrible and lost the whole game.

  8. Not to mention Patker’s shoulder pad almost coming out of his jersey in the end zone because of a blatant PI not called. Goodell is still up to his old tricks.

    “NFL cracking down on illegal contact”…..Yeah, right.

    I can’t think of one 50/50 play that went NEs way and they were still in it to start the 4th.

    Nice job on Hill/Gesecki, and Waddle except for that 1 play before half.

    The offense needs to pick it up, period.

  9. So, BB is saying if the Dolphins hadn’t played their defense the game would have been closer? That doesn’t make sense to me. A NE poster assured us all that Mac was going to ‘carve up’ the Dolphin secondary. Didn’t BB know that?

