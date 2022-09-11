Brandon Staley: Higher percentage chance J.C. Jackson plays against Chiefs

USA TODAY Sports

Chargers cornerback J.C. Jackson did not practice all week and was listed as doubtful for Sunday’s season-opener against the Raiders.

So it was not a surprise when Jackson was inactive for the contest.

But even though Los Angeles has a quick turnaround for its Week Two matchup with Kansas City, there’s a possibility Jackson will make his Chargers debut in a few days.

“With J.C., he worked out this morning — I don’t know if you saw that pregame. He looks good. We’re excited,” head coach Brandon Staley said postgame. “And he’s still day-to-day, but we’re excited, trending positive. And we’ll see for Thursday. I think it’s a higher percentage [chance he plays] than it was today.

“Could he have played today? Maybe. A couple of guys came to me pregame and said, ‘Hey, he looks good.’ But we’ll see.”

Jackson signed a five-year, $82.5 million deal with the Chargers in March. He underwent ankle surgery on Aug. 23 with a reported two-to-four week recovery time.