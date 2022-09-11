Browns lead Panthers 17-7 at halftime

Getty Images

The Panthers got on the board with their best drive of the game late in the second quarter. But the Browns responded with a field goal to take a 17-7 lead into halftime.

Panthers quarterback Baker Mayfield kept a Panthers drive going with a 16-yard pass to D.J. Moore on third-and-3. And on the next play, Mayfield hit Ian Thomas over the middle and the tight end rumbled down to the 2-yard line.

A play later, running back Christian McCaffrey pounded his way into the end zone to get the Panthers on the board.

Cleveland kept its ensuing drive moving when Kareem Hunt took a screen pass 24 yards on third-and-13. While the Browns got to Carolina’s 8-yard line, their drive stalled there and they settled for a 26-yard field goal.

Browns quarterback Jacoby Brissett ended the first half 8-of-18 for 75 yards with a touchdown. Running back Nick Chubb has 79 yards on 12 carries. Hunt has four carries for 34 plus two catches for 25 yards, scoring both of Cleveland’s touchdowns.

On the other side, Carolina struggled offensively for much of the half. Mayfield ended the first two quarters 10-of-19 for 101 yards with an interception. He also had some passes batted down at the line of scrimmage and fumbled twice, though he recovered both.

McCaffrey had five touches — three carries, two catches — for 11 yards.

The Browns will have the ball first to start the second half.