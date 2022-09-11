Bucs lead Cowboys 9-3, but Donovan Smith leaves with elbow injury

Posted by Charean Williams on September 11, 2022
The Buccaneers have reached the Dallas 25, 20, 8 and 4 on their four drives. They have three field goals and a missed field goal from Ryan Succop.

Tampa Bay leads 9-3 with 3:25 remaining until halftime, but it should lead by more.

Sacks by Micah Parsons on Tom Brady stalled two of the drives, including the most recent that followed an Antoine Winfield Jr. interception of Dak Prescott.

Bucs left tackle Donovan Smith was injured on the drive before that on a third-down Parsons sack of Brady. Smith is in the training room for further evaluation on his right elbow. The Bucs list him as questionable to return.

Josh Wells has replaced Smith.

UPDATE 10:01 PM ET: The Bucs have ruled out Smith.

