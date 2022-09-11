Bucs take care of business against Cowboys, who lose Dak Prescott late

Posted by Charean Williams on September 11, 2022, 11:23 PM EDT
Tampa Bay Buccaneers v Dallas Cowboys
The Buccaneers looked like the Buccaneers. The Cowboys looked like they are headed for another season without a trip to the Super Bowl, especially if Dak Prescott seriously injured his hand.

Tom Brady and Tampa Bay took care of business with a 19-3 opening-day win at AT&T Stadium. Brady went 18-of-27 for 212 yards with a touchdown and an interception.

It would have been a blowout without Micah Parsons‘ two third-down sacks in the red zone and some Bucs’ miscues that led to field goals instead of touchdowns. Tampa Bay reached the Dallas 25, 20, 8, 4 and 29 on five first-half drives. They kicked four field goals and Ryan Succop missed a field goal.

The Bucs led 12-3 at halftime on Succop’s field goals of 44, 38, 29 and 47.

Parsons’ two sacks came on third-down plays in the red zone, one of which resulted in an elbow injury for left tackle Donovan Smith.

Prescott and the Cowboys couldn’t generate enough offense to stay with the Bucs, gaining only 243 yards.

But Prescott remained in the game with 6:02 remaining and the Cowboys down 19-3. His throwing hand connected with the hand of Bucs edge rusher Shaquil Barrett on his follow through.

Prescott left the game for the training room after being examined by Dr. Dan Cooper, the team’s head physician.

Prescott finished 14-of-29 for 134 yards and an interception before Cooper Rush replaced him. CeeDee Lamb caught only two passes on 11 targets for 29 yards; Ezekiel Elliott rushed for 52 yards on 10 carries; and right tackle Terence Steele had four penalties.

18 responses to “Bucs take care of business against Cowboys, who lose Dak Prescott late

  1. Does Jerruh still insist on rushing Tyron Smith back for Week 18 when Dallas is 6-10 or will he reconsider now?

  3. Take care of business? They beat the Cowboys.. not really ‘business’ is it? More like a snow day…

  5. Whoops, somehow he’s still just a subpar QB! So totally frustrating, I mean, who could’ve ever seen this coming?!

  6. Can we all acknowledge that the cowboys are basically trash! No one on that team is above average, except may Parsons.
    Diggs got burned. Lamb could not produce like WR1 and Dak was miserable. So nice to see them in NFC E basement.
    What’s America’s love with mediocre products?? Most valuable sports team is mediocre on the field.

  8. Between how the last season ended for the Cowboys and how this season has started, I’m guessing the market for Kellen Moore has cooled considerably.

  9. Without a trip to the Super Bowl? They look like they would have a tough time winning the Sugar Bowl.

  11. Nice off-season Jerruh & Stephon. It played out exactly like a lot of us thought it would and them some. I at least thought Dak would have to do some 4th quarter heroics before falling short but unfortunately he couldn’t even do that. Got absolutely beat up and has only ONE weapon to throw to.

  13. Opening day, primetime, home game. To come out that flat is pathetic, disgusting and atrocious. Wait….maybe Mike McCarthy is the right guy to coach this team.

  18. Winning in the NFL is hard enough with competent coaching and front office personnel…let alone doing it with an abysmal roster

