Cardinals expect Zach Ertz to play, J.J. Watt to miss today’s game vs. Chiefs

One of the Cardinals’ veteran leaders will be on the field today against the Chiefs, but another plans to sit out.

The Cardinals expect tight end Zach Ertz to play today, but J.J. Watt is expected to miss the season opener, according to multiple reports. Both Ertz and Watt are listed as questionable with calf injuries.

Ertz was traded to the Cardinals during the 2021 season after a long career with the Eagles. In 11 games he caught 56 passes for 574 yards and three touchdowns.

Watt is one of the NFL’s all-time great defensive players, but injuries have derailed the latter part of his career. He missed 10 games last year, and today will be his 43rd missed game over the last seven seasons.