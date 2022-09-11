Cardinals expect Zach Ertz to play, J.J. Watt to miss today’s game vs. Chiefs

Posted by Michael David Smith on September 11, 2022, 6:03 AM EDT
Seattle Seahawks v Arizona Cardinals
Getty Images

One of the Cardinals’ veteran leaders will be on the field today against the Chiefs, but another plans to sit out.

The Cardinals expect tight end Zach Ertz to play today, but J.J. Watt is expected to miss the season opener, according to multiple reports. Both Ertz and Watt are listed as questionable with calf injuries.

Ertz was traded to the Cardinals during the 2021 season after a long career with the Eagles. In 11 games he caught 56 passes for 574 yards and three touchdowns.

Watt is one of the NFL’s all-time great defensive players, but injuries have derailed the latter part of his career. He missed 10 games last year, and today will be his 43rd missed game over the last seven seasons.

Permalink 0 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.