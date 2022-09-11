Carson Wentz: Cool way to start

Getty Images

Carson Wentz‘s first game as the Commanders quarterback was a roller coaster ride that looked like it was going to be another entry in the book of reasons not to trust Wentz in that role.

A 14-3 halftime lead disappeared as Wentz threw two interceptions and the Jaguars scored 19 straight points to take the lead in the fourth quarter. Wentz was able to rewrite the ending, though.

He capped a short drive with a 49-yard touchdown pass to Terry McLaurin and then put the Commanders in the lead for good with a 24-yard pass to rookie Jahan Dotson. The second score came at the end of a 90-yard drive and saw Wentz complete four other passes as well as a two-pointer to J.D. McKissic.

“It felt great,” Wentz said, via John Keim of ESPN.com. “To kind of rally together and get it done when it mattered at the end, that was cool. Cool way to start.”

Sunday’s game had a happy ending, but the last few years have shown that Wentz’s thrill rides don’t always wind up working out for his team. If Wentz can’t find smoother sailing, the Commanders will have to hope that they get more finishes like this one.