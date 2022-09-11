Carson Wentz throws four TDs, two INTs in Washington’s 28-22 win

The Carson Wentz experience brought the good, the bad and the ugly. In the end, a comeback win, left the Commanders smiling.

Wentz threw four touchdowns and two interceptions, rallying Washington from a 22-14 fourth-quarter deficit to a 28-22 win.

He threw touchdown passes of 49 yards to Terry McLaurin and 24 yards to Jahan Dotson in the final 9:36. The final touchdown came with 1:46 remaining.

Wentz’s other two scoring tosses were 3 yards to Curtis Samuel and 7 yards to Dotson on the team’s first two drives of the season.

Darrick Forrest intercepted Trevor Lawrence with 1:10 remaining to ice the game for the Commanders.

Wentz finished 27-of-41 for 313 yards, while Lawrence was 24-of-42 for 275 yards with one touchdown and an interception. Wentz had completions to seven different receivers.

The Jaguars gained 383 yards but couldn’t get out of Washington with a win.

