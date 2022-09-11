Carson Wentz’s two touchdown passes have Washington up 14-3 at halftime

Getty Images

Carson Wentz is with his third team in three years. For one half, it looks like a good fit.

Wentz completed 16 of 22 passes for 171 yards and two touchdowns in the first half as Washington leads Jacksonville 14-3 at halftime. He threw scoring tosses of 3 yards to Curtis Samuel and 7 yards to Jahan Dotson.

Antonio Gibson has only 18 yards on five carries, but he has caught four passes for 65 yards.

The Commanders could have had another score after reaching the Jacksonville 39, but Samuel fumbled on a hit by Josh Allen. Foyesade Oluokun recovered.

The Jaguars got a 33-yard field goal from Riley Patterson, but he missed a 37-yarder at the end of the first half, hitting the right upright.

Trevor Lawrence is 12-of-24 for 131 yards. James Robinson has three carries for 29 yards, and Travis Etienne has four touches for 35 yards but dropped a would-be touchdown pass.