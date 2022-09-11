Chargers hold on to defeat Raiders 24-19

Getty Images

While the Raiders mounted a second-half comeback, the club ultimately couldn’t get it done and the Chargers held on for a 24-19 victory.

Las Vegas was down 17-3 at halftime, but got back in it with quarterback Derek Carr’s 18-yard touchdown running back Brandon Bolden to start the third quarter. Though Chargers signal-caller Justin Herbert then threw his third touchdown of the contest, tight end Daniel Carlson’s 55-yard field goal made it 24-13 late in the third quarter.

Los Angeles had a pair of chances to put the game away off of two Carr fourth-quarter picks, but couldn’t do it. The club went three-and-out deep in its own territory after one. And kicker Dustin Hopkins missed a 49-yard field goal wide left on the next.

The Raiders were finally able to take advantage of an opportunity, with tight end Darren Waller’s 31-yard reception putting the club at the L.A. 3. Davante Adams caught his first touchdown in a Raiders uniform, but the team could not convert the two-point conversion to keep the score at 24-19.

Vegas’ defense forced another punt when Herbert’s third-and-3 pass was broken up by cornerback Nate Hobbs. But Carr took back-to-back strip-sacks on third- and fourth-down plays in Raiders territory, essentially sealing the victory for the home team.

Those were the fourth and fifth sacks Carr took on Sunday. Carr finished the game 22-of-37 for 295 yards with two touchdowns and three picks.

In his Raiders debut, Adams had 10 catches on 17 targets for 141 yards with a TD.

Though Herbert wasn’t quite as dazzling in the second half, he had a solid game. Hebert finished 26-of-34 for 279 yards with three touchdowns — including a beautiful 23-yard seed to DeAndre Carter late in the second quarter.

The 1-0 Chargers will be on the road to face the Chiefs for Thursday Night Football in Week Two.

The Raiders will host the Cardinals for their home opener next Sunday.