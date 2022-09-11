Chargers hold on to defeat Raiders 24-19

Posted by Myles Simmons on September 11, 2022, 7:21 PM EDT
Las Vegas Raiders v Los Angeles Chargers
While the Raiders mounted a second-half comeback, the club ultimately couldn’t get it done and the Chargers held on for a 24-19 victory.

Las Vegas was down 17-3 at halftime, but got back in it with quarterback Derek Carr’s 18-yard touchdown running back Brandon Bolden to start the third quarter. Though Chargers signal-caller Justin Herbert then threw his third touchdown of the contest, tight end Daniel Carlson’s 55-yard field goal made it 24-13 late in the third quarter.

Los Angeles had a pair of chances to put the game away off of two Carr fourth-quarter picks, but couldn’t do it. The club went three-and-out deep in its own territory after one. And kicker Dustin Hopkins missed a 49-yard field goal wide left on the next.

The Raiders were finally able to take advantage of an opportunity, with tight end Darren Waller’s 31-yard reception putting the club at the L.A. 3. Davante Adams caught his first touchdown in a Raiders uniform, but the team could not convert the two-point conversion to keep the score at 24-19.

Vegas’ defense forced another punt when Herbert’s third-and-3 pass was broken up by cornerback Nate Hobbs. But Carr took back-to-back strip-sacks on third- and fourth-down plays in Raiders territory, essentially sealing the victory for the home team.

Those were the fourth and fifth sacks Carr took on Sunday. Carr finished the game 22-of-37 for 295 yards with two touchdowns and three picks.

In his Raiders debut, Adams had 10 catches on 17 targets for 141 yards with a TD.

Though Herbert wasn’t quite as dazzling in the second half, he had a solid game. Hebert finished 26-of-34 for 279 yards with three touchdowns — including a beautiful 23-yard seed to DeAndre Carter late in the second quarter.

The 1-0 Chargers will be on the road to face the Chiefs for Thursday Night Football in Week Two.

The Raiders will host the Cardinals for their home opener next Sunday.

  3. Did the refs miss that facemask at the end to keep our drive alive?! yes. Did it really matter? no.

    Derek played awful today, showed heart trying to get back in it but our defense was carrying and we didnt get it done. Even though the chargers gave up big plays for the most part they had us clamped. GG charger fans.

  5. Mack and Bosa! 6 sacks! Should have got an OL instead of Devante Adams.

    As predicted Raiders 0-1

  6. It’s really amazing how the NFL can have almost every game of opening weekend finish within a single possession, “coincidentally”.

    Amazing. Like, what are the odds?

    And a tied game, to boot…

  9. So obvious that Carr would struggle against Mack/Bosa. No OL is going to haunt the Raiders all season. Raiders D sucks too, really bad. Carr’s 3 INTs…..wow is he bad.

