Chargers up 17-3 at halftime after Derek Carr interception leads to Justin Herbert touchdown

Getty Images

Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert is picking up right where he left off in Week 18 of the 2021 season — throwing darts for touchdowns against the Raiders.

Los Angeles leads division-rival Las Vegas 17-3 at halftime after the Chargers took advantage of quarterback Derek Carr‘s first interception of the season.

The Raiders’ defense stopped L.A. on third-and-1 and fourth-and-1, getting the ball back on the Vegas 28 with 1:38 left. But former Raiders edge rusher Khalil Mack sacked Carr for the second time in the half. And then Carr was looking for Darren Waller down the seam over the middle, but with a pair of defenders around him, the tight end wasn’t open.

Linebacker Drue Tranquill was instead there to make the interception, returning it 20 yards to Las Vegas’ 31-yard line.

A few plays later, Herbert fired a seed between two defenders to receiver DeAndre Carter for the score.

Herbert finished the first half 17-of-20 for 204 yards with a pair of touchdowns.

But the Chargers could be without one of their key offensive weapons for the rest of the game, as Keenan Allen is questionable to return with a hamstring injury. Allen had four catches for 66 yards, including 19-yard and 42-yard receptions on Los Angeles’ touchdown drive.

On the other side, Carr is 8-of-14 for 96 yards with the interception. The connection between Carr and receiver Davante Adams looked strong early, as Adams caught four passes for 59 yards in the first quarter. But he had only one 5-yard catch in the second quarter.

Las Vegas will start with the ball in the second half.