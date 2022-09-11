Chiefs lose kicker Harrison Butker, safety Justin Reid hits extra point and touchback

Getty Images

Chiefs safety Justin Reid is an excellent kicker. And the Chiefs are going to need him.

Chiefs kicker Harrison Butker was injured on a kickoff today, his plant ankle bending awkwardly under him. But Reid took his place, and the Chiefs didn’t miss a beat.

After a Chiefs touchdown, Reid made the extra point, and after that he drilled the kickoff through the end zone for a touchback.

Whether the Chiefs will trust Reid to attempt any long field goals remains to be seen, but they’re fortunate to have a safety who can also fill in when the kicker gets hurt.