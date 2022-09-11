Chris Godwin expects to play tonight

Getty Images

Buccaneers wide receiver Chris Godwin is set to make his return to the field tonight.

Godwin, who is officially listed as questionable for the Sunday Night Football game at Dallas, is expected to play, according to multiple reports.

It will be Godwin’s first game since suffering a torn ACL on December 19, and it will give the Bucs a full complement of wide receivers with Godwin joining Mike Evans, Julio Jones and Russell Gage.

The Bucs may limit Godwin’s snap count against the Cowboys, but having him on the field at all is a major boost to their offense.