Chris Godwin out with a hamstring injury

Chris Godwin was questionable entering Sunday night’s game. He was on the field but limped off at the end of the first half, and the Buccaneers have ruled him out for the second half.

Godwin, who was playing his first game since tearing his ACL on Dec. 19, strained his hamstring on a 5-yard reception with 1:46 remaining in the first half. The ball appeared to hit the turf before Godwin caught it, but officials did not stop the game for a review.

Godwin made three catches for 35 yards.

The Bucs also officially have ruled out left tackle Donovan Smith with an elbow injury.