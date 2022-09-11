Colts get into Houston territory four times in first half, trail 10-3 at halftime

Getty Images

The Colts have 208 yards. They have three points.

The Texans, who lost to the Colts 31-3 and 31-0 in their two meetings last season, lead 10-3 at halftime.

After a three-and-out on their first possession of 2022, the Colts reached the Texans 27, 2, 22 and 30 on their next four drives of the half. They scored three points on drives of 47, 66, 53 and 33 yards.

Colts kicker Rodrigo Blankenship kicked a 45-yard field goal for an early 3-0 lead.

After reaching the Houston 2-yard line, the Colts faced a fourth-and-goal. They went for it, but Nyheim Hines took the direct snap and was tackled for a 2-yard loss by Jonathan Greenard.

On their next possession, the Colts faced a second-and-seven at the Houston 22 when Matt Ryan tried to hit Jonathan Taylor on a screen. Jerry Hughes sniffed it out and intercepted the pass, returning it 14 yards.

The Texans used the interception for their first touchdown of 2022, going 58 yards in four plays with help from a 33-yard pass interference penalty on Kenny Moore, who was covering Chris Moore. Davis Mills found newly acquired tight end O.J. Howard on the next play for a 16-yards touchdown and a 10-3 lead.

Hughes stymied the Colts’ next series with a strip sack of Ryan, though the Colts recovered the ball. Hughes has two tackles, a sack, an interception and a forced fumble in his debut with the Texans.

Ryan is 14-of-19 for 141 yards with an interception, while Mills is 10-of-17 for 98 yards and a touchdown. Taylor has rushed for 68 yards on 14 carries.