Colts rally to send game to overtime, tying Texans 20-20

The Colts rallied from a 20-6 deficit to score two touchdowns in the final 7:42 of regulation to send the game to overtime.

The Texans led 20-6 when E.J. Speed sacked Davis Mills from the backside, forcing a fumble with 9:48 left. DeForest Buckner recovered at the Houston 20. Four plays later, Jonathan Taylor scored on a 2-yard run to draw within seven points.

After a Texans punt, the Colts drove 80 yards in seven plays.

Michael Pittman scored on a 15-yard reception from Matt Ryan to tie the game with 1:54 left.

Neither team got close enough to try for the win before time expired.

So the teams have started overtime.