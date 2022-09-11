Colts, Texans end overtime tied 20-20

Getty Images

Matt Ryan rallied the Colts from a 20-3 fourth-quarter deficit and put them in position to win in overtime. But the usually reliable Rodrigo Blankenship missed a 42-yard field goal wide right with 1:57 remaining in the extra period.

The Texans and Colts left the field with a 20-20 tie.

Houston surely will feel like it gave the game away. The Texans led 20-6 when E.J. Speed sacked Davis Mills from the backside, forcing a fumble with 9:48 left. DeForest Buckner recovered at the Houston 20. Four plays later, Jonathan Taylor scored on a 2-yard run to draw within seven points.

After a Texans punt, the Colts drove 80 yards in seven plays.

Michael Pittman scored on a 15-yard reception from Ryan to tie the game with 1:54 left.

Ryan drove the Colts to the Houston 24, but Blankenship missed the kick. Blankenship also kicked two kickoffs out of bounds.

The Texans drove to the Indianapolis 47, but Rex Burkhead lost 2 yards on third down with 24 seconds left in overtime. They punted on fourth down, with fans booing Lovie Smith’s decision to play for the tie.

Mills finished 23-of-37 for 240 yards and two touchdowns.

Ryan was 32-of-50 for 352 yards with one touchdown, one interception and a lost fumble. He fumbled four times with the Colts recovering three.

Taylor rushed for 161 yards and a touchdown on 31 carries.

Jerry Hughes had two sacks, an interception, a forced fumble and three tackles in his debut with the Texans.