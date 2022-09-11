Commanders take 7-3 lead on Jaguars on Carson Wentz’s touchdown pass

Getty Images

Two teams have given up on Carson Wentz. The Commanders are hoping the third time proves to be the charm.

So far, so good.

Wentz is 4-of-5 for 65 yards and a touchdown in his debut with the team.

Both teams scored on their opening possessions. The Jaguars took the opening kickoff and went 60 yards in seven plays as James Robinson had a 22-yard run and Christian Kirk caught a 25-yard pass from Trevor Lawrence. Jacksonville, though, had to settle for a 33-yard field goal from Riley Patterson.

Washington went 74 yards on eight plays with Curtis Samuel catching a 3-yard touchdown pass from Wentz. Antonio Gibson had a 26-yard reception and Armani Rogers a 23-yarder from Wentz.

It marked the first time Washington has scored a touchdown on an opening drive in Week 1 since 2019 at Philadelphia.