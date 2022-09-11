Connor McGovern leaves for training room with leg injury

Getty Images

The Cowboys can’t keep their offensive line healthy. Having already lost left tackle Tyron Smith for a significant amount of time, Dallas started rookie Tyler Smith at left tackle and Connor McGovern at left guard.

McGovern and Tyler Smith were competing for the left guard job before Tyron Smith’s injury.

But McGovern didn’t make it through the first drive. He was injured on a 5-yard run by Ezekiel Elliott with 11:07 remaining in the first quarter as William Gholston inadvertently rolled onto the back of McGovern’s right leg.

McGovern immediately grabbed his right ankle. He was helped off the field by the team’s medical staff and went directly into the locker room.

The Cowboys call him questionable to return.

Matthew Farniok replaced McGovern, and the Cowboys went on to take a 3-0 lead on Brett Maher‘s 51-yard field goal.