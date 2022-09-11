Dak Prescott “felt like something popped” in ankle Thursday; X-rays were negative

Getty Images

Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott was listed on Thursday’s injury report with an ankle issue that he said was caused by discomfort from a new pair of shoes and said that all was well for Sunday.

Prescott is going to start against the Buccaneers on Sunday night, but there was reportedly a bit more fear about his availability when the ankle first got hurt on Thursday.

Jay Glazer of Fox Sports reported on Sunday’s pregame show that Prescott “felt like something popped” in his ankle during practice and immediately went for x-rays. That led to a bit of anxiety before they came back negative and Glazer adds that it “seemed like he just popped some scar tissue” in the ankle he fractured a couple of years ago.

Prescott returned to practice on Friday and went through another workout on Saturday that left him “fully good to go” for the start of the regular season.