Dak Prescott needs surgery on joint above thumb in his right hand

USA TODAY Sports

When Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott left the field in the fourth quarter with an injured hand, he seemed to say to coach Mike McCarthy, “I broke it.”

Indeed he did.

Owner Jerry Jones told reporters after the game that Prescott needs surgery, and that he’ll miss a few weeks. The fracture is in the joint above the thumb on Prescott’s throwing hand.

The injury likely means that Cooper Rush will take over, unless the Cowboys plan to make a move for someone like Mason Rudolph.

The Cowboys host the Bengals next Sunday. The face the Giants in New York the following Monday night, followed by games against the Commanders and at the Rams. In Week Six, the play the Eagles in Philadelphia on Sunday Night Football.