Damien Williams to locker room with Falcons up 3-0

The Falcons took an early lead over the Saints in the first quarter of Sunday’s game, but they may be down a running back as they try to extend it.

Damien Williams left the game after running for no gain to kick off Atlanta’s second possession of the game. Williams was looked at on the field and then went to the locker room with trainers for further evaluation.

Cordarrelle Patterson started at running back for the Falcons and Avery Williams is also active. Rookie Tyler Allgeier was a healthy scratch.

The Falcons opened the game with a 10-play, 40-yard drive that ended with a Younghoe Koo 54-yard field goal. Marcus Mariota ran for 16 yards and threw for 16 more in his first regular season action for Atlanta.

UPDATE 1:44 p.m. ET: Williams is questionable to return with a rib injury.