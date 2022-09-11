David Bakhtiari, Allen Lazard, Elgton Jenkins officially inactive for Packers

Getty Images

The Packers made it official, scratching three key players from their offense.

Left tackle David Bakhtiari (knee), right tackle Elgton Jenkins (knee, pectoral) and receiver Allen Lazard (ankle) were among the team’s inactives.

Yosh Nijman is expected to start at left tackle. He started eight games in 2021 following Jenkins’ ACL tear. Royce Newman is expected to start at right tackle. He started 16 games at right guard as a rookie last season, so this will mark his first start at right tackle since his senior season at Ole Miss.

The Packers’ other inactives are receiver Samori Toure, defensive lineman Jonathan Ford, cornerback Shemar Jean-Charles and safety Tariq Carpenter.

The Vikings’ inactives are running back Ty Chandler, safety Lewis Cine (knee), tackle Vederian Lowe, defensive lineman Esezi Otomewo, guard/center Chris Reed and outside linebacker Luiji Vilain.