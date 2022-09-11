DirecTV acknowledges issues with online viewing, tells fans to watch on TV instead

Getty Images

Satellite may be dying, but it’s not going without a fight.

Amid rampant issues with DirecTV’s online and app-based viewing options for Sunday Ticket, the satellite behemoth (which is about to go the way of the brontosaurus) issued a statement acknowledging the problem. And suggesting a low-tech solution.

“We’re aware some customers are be unable to access NFL Sunday Ticket online or through the app,” DirecTV said in a statement. “In the meantime, we recommend satellite customers to watch on TV.”

DirecTV customers who are attempting to watch online or through the app are probably doing so for one very important reason. They aren’t home to watch on TV. So the recommendation is goofy, to say the least.

By next year, recommending that customers watch on TV won’t be an option. By next year, a tech giant will be making Sunday Ticket available with reliable and effective streaming. Hopefully.