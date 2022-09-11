Dolphins begin Mike McDaniel era with 20-7 victory over Patriots

Getty Images

The Patriots tried to acclimate themselves to the warm South Florida climate by spending the practice week in the area.

But in the end, the Dolphins got off to a hot start in the Mike McDaniel era, defeating New England 20-7 in the season opener.

Miami’s defense was able to keep New England’s offense off-balance for much of the contest, forcing a pair of costly turnovers in the first half. Safety Jevon Holland picked off a tipped pass to end the Patriots’ first drive of the game, which led to a field goal.

Then in the second quarter, safety Brandon Jones strip-sacked quarterback Mac Jones deep in New England territory. Edge rusher Melvin Ingram had the ball bounce right into his hands and picked it up for a 2-yard touchdown.

But the call of the game likely came from McDaniel on fourth-and-7 with 24 seconds left in the first half. McDaniel elected to go for it and quarterback Tua Tagovailoa connected with receiver Jaylen Waddle on a pass over the middle for a 42-yard touchdown. That gave the Dolphins a 17-0 lead going into halftime.

The Patriots used a long drive to score their first points in the third quarter. But New England couldn’t convert a key fourth-and-3 at midfield with 9:46 left in the game when Jones threw incomplete to tight end Hunter Henry.

Later in the fourth quarter, receiver Nelson Agholor fumbled a reception over the middle when he took a hard hit from Kader Kohou. Linebacker Jaelan Phillips recovered the loose ball to keep Miami in control.

The Dolphins removed all doubt when Tagovailoa hit Chase Edmonds for a 15-yard pass on third-and-9 with 3:21 left and then running back Raheem Mostert brought the offense down to the 24-yard line with an 11-yard run before the two-minute warning.

With the win, Tagovailoa is the first quarterback to go 4-0 against Bill Belichick’s Patriots in the regular season. Tagovailoa finished the game 23-of-33 passing for 270 yards with a touchdown.

Receiver Tyreek Hill had eight catches for 94 yards in his Miami debut.

On the other side, Mac Jones was 21-of-30 for 213 yards with a touchdown, an interception, and a lost fumble.

At 1-0, Miami will travel to Baltimore to face the Ravens next week.

The 0-1 Patriots will be on the road again with a trip to Pittsburgh.