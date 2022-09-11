Dolphins take 10-0 lead with scoop-and-score off Mac Jones strip-sack

Getty Images

Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa is trying to become the first quarterback to win his first four starts against Bill Belichick’s Patriots.

Tagovailoa got a little help in that endeavor from his defense midway through the second quarter.

The Patriots had second-and-10 from their own 15-yard line when safety Brandon Jones darted in untouched from the left side and strip-sacked quarterback Mac Jones. The ball bounced right up to edge rusher Melvin Ingram, who ran the ball in 2 yards for the game’s first touchdown.

It was the second takeaway of the game for Miami’s defense, which ended New England’s first drive with an interception. The Dolphins went down the field to score a field goal off of the turnover for an early 3-0 lead.

Dolphins right tackle Austin Jackson was shaken up early on in the second quarter. Greg Little came in to replace him at right tackle. The Dolphins announced he’s questionable to return with an ankle injury.

For the Patriots, James Ferentz entered the game at left guard in place of Cole Strange midway through the second quarter.