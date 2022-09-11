Falcons lead Saints 16-7 at halftime

Getty Images

The first half of post-Sean Payton football for the Saints has not been one to remember for the New Orleans offense.

Taysom Hill ran for 68 yards and a touchdown on his two carries, but the other 22 plays have generated just 36 yards of offense for the Saints. The Falcons, on the other hand, have moved the ball well several times and they have a 16-7 lead to show for their efforts.

Cordarrelle Patterson has 12 carries for 83 yards and a touchdown to pace the Falcons offensively. Marcus Mariota is 12-of-18 for 123 yards and he’s also run three times for 22 yards in his first half as the NFC South team’s starter.

The final two completions came to rookie wideout Drake London and tight end Kyle Pitts in the final minute of the half to set up Younghoe Koo‘s third field goal of the afternoon.

Jameis Winston‘s return from a torn ACL has not been as sharp. He’s 5-of-10 for 24 yards and he’s been sacked three times by a Falcons defense that has been thorny outside of the two big plays by Hill in the first quarter of the game.