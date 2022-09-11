Giants play to win, beat Titans 21-20

Getty Images

Brian Daboll nailed his first big decision as the Giants head coach.

After trailing 13-0 at the break, the Giants found the end zone three times in the second half. The last of those scores was a one-yard pass by Daniel Jones to Chris Myarick and it left the Giants down 20-19. Daboll chose to go for two rather than try to tie the game and Saquon Barkley converted to put the Giants up 21-20 with 1:06 left in the game.

A pair of defensive holding penalties helped the Titans drive the ball into Giants territory with 29 seconds left to play and Ryan Tannehill hit rookie Kyle Phillips for a 21-yard catch. That put the Titans well within Randy Bullock‘s field goal range, but the veteran kicker missed wide left from 47 yards as time expired. That made Daboll a winner in his head coaching debut.

The two-point play capped a big day for Barkley. He opened a pivotal season by running 18 times for 164 yards and a touchdown. He broke off 68- and 33-yard runs that were reminiscent of the best parts of his first two seasons and it’s the kind of outing that will have a lot of Giants fans hoping that he’ll stay healthy enough to do the same kind of things all season.

Jones’ day was more uneven. He hit Sterling Shepard for a 65-yard touchdown, but threw a terrible interception in the end zone while staring Barkley down and also lost a fumble. Daboll could be seen giving Jones an earful on the sideline after the interception and the team will be looking for more consistency in the future.

The Titans will likely be looking for some more offensive consistency as well. They scored on three of their first four drives, but punted on five of the next six possessions and only converted 3-of-11 third down chances. They’ll need to pull things together in a hurry because they’re set to be in Buffalo next Monday night.

The Giants will be heading home to take on the Panthers and this result means they’ll be getting a much warmer welcome than they’ve been accustomed to in recent years.