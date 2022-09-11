Inside the Quenton Nelson deal

Getty Images

The night before the first game of the season, Colts offensive lineman Quenton Nelson has broken the bank.

The news broke last night. We’ve gotten a breakdown of the deal. The details appear below, as they always do, for the four-year, $80 million extension signed by Nelson.

1. Signing bonus: $31 million.

2. 2022 base salary: $4 million, fully guaranteed.

3. 2023 base salary: $6 million, fully guaranteed.

4. 2024 base salary: $19 million, guaranteed for injury at signing and fully guaranteed on the fifth day of the 2023 league year.

5. 2025 90-man roster bonus: $2 million.

6. 2025 base salary: $14.563 million.

7. 2026 90-man roster bonus: $2 million.

8. 2026 base salary: $16 million.

The deal, which is as simple and clean as major contracts ever can be, pays out $41 million fully guaranteed at signing, with a practical guarantee of $60 million — since another $19 million vests next March.

Nelson resets the market at guard by a whopping $3.5 million per year in new-money average over the $16.5 million Brandon Scherff received from the Jaguars. Nelson also pockets the largest signing bonus for any offensive lineman, and the third-highest guarantee for any offensive lineman.

It’s a no-brainer. Nelson has been a great player from the get-go, and he transformed the attitude of the team’s entire wall of blockers.