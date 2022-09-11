J.C. Jackson, Donald Parham inactive for Chargers-Raiders

Getty Images

Cornerback J.C. Jackson‘s Chargers debut will have to wait for at least another week.

Jackson is officially inactive for the season opener against the Raiders.

The cornerback underwent ankle surgery in late August. While he was reportedly set to miss the season opener, head coach Brandon Staley categorized Jackson as day-to-day. But Jackson did not practice all week and was doubtful for the contest.

Tight end Donald Parham is also inactive for the Chargers after he didn’t practice all week.

Quarterback Easton Stick, running back Isaiah Spiller, defensive back Kemon Hall, offensive lineman Brenden Jaimes, and defensive lineman Breiden Fehoko make up the rest of Los Angeles’ inactives.

On the other side, the Raiders had no surprises for their inactives list. Safety Isaiah Pola-Mao, running back Brittain Brown, linebacker Darien Butler, defensive tackle Neil Farrell, defensive tackle Matthew Butler, and defensive end Tashawn Bower are inactive for Las Vegas.

Kickoff between the Raiders and Chargers is set for 4:25 p.m. ET.