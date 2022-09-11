J.K. Dobbins won’t play Sunday

Getty Images

Ravens running back J.K. Dobbins won’t play against the Jets on Sunday.

Dobbins missed all of last season after tearing his ACL during the preseason and said he would “damn sure” be ready to play in the season opener, but the Ravens felt otherwise after a Sunday morning workout. Dobbins told Diane Russini of ESPN that the team will make him inactive for the game.

Mike Davis, Kenyan Drake, and Justice Hill will be the available backs for the NFC North squad in their trip to MetLife Stadium.

The Ravens will face the Dolphins in their home opener next weekend and we’ll see if that’s the spot for Dobbins to play his first game since the 2020 season.