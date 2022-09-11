Ja’Wuan James carted off; Ravens up 10-0

Getty Images

Ja'Wuan James took the field for the Ravens on Sunday for his first regular season action since the 2019 season, but he didn’t make it through the first half at MetLife Stadium.

James had to be carted off the field after going down during a second down play in the second quarter of the game. James remained down until a cart was summoned to take him to the locker room.

James was starting at left tackle in place of Ronnie Stanley, who is inactive on Sunday. Patrick Mekari stepped in after James was taken out of the game.

Mekari’s first play was a good one for the Ravens. Lamar Jackson hit Devin Duvernay for a 25-yard touchdown and the Ravens now lead 10-0.

UPDATE 2:22 p.m. ET: James is doubtful to return with an ankle injury.