Ja’Wuan James tore his Achilles again on Sunday

Getty Images

Ravens tackle Ja'Wuan James made it back on the field for Sunday’s game after missing the last two seasons, but he won’t be back for any other games this year.

James was carted off in the second quarter after getting rolled up from behind while pass blocking and the Ravens quickly announced that he was doubtful to return with an ankle injury. After the game, Ravens head coach John Harbaugh announced that James actually tore his Achilles.

James tore his Achilles before the 2021 season while working out on his own. That led the Broncos to cut him and he spent the year recovering after signing with the Ravens, but now he’ll have to start the process all over again.

The Ravens started James at left tackle because they didn’t feel Ronnie Stanley was ready to go after missing all of last year with an ankle injury. Patrick Mekari took over after James went down.