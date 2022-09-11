Jaylen Waddle’s fourth-down touchdown gives Dolphins 17-0 halftime lead

Getty Images

The Dolphins looked like they were going to have a 10-0 halftime lead.

But then a funny thing happened on fourth-and-7.

With just 24 seconds left in the first half, new Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel elected to get aggressive. Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa fired a pass over the middle to receiver Jaylen Waddle, who caught it and took it 42 yards to the house — giving Miami a 17-0 lead.

It was Waddle’s second catch of the game on just two targets.

The Dolphins averaged 6.1 yards per play in the first half. They scored their first points on a 42-yard field goal by Jason Sanders. They then scored on edge rusher Melvin Ingram’s 2-yard scoop-and-score when safety Brandon Jones strip-sacked quarterback Mac Jones deep in Patriots territory.

Tagovailoa finished the first half 13-of-18 for 179 yards with a TD. In his Dolphins debut, receiver Tyreek Hill had six catches for 77 yards in the first two quarters.

On the other side, quarterback Mac Jones is 9-of-12 for 87 yards with an interception and a lost fumble.

The Patriots have just 108 total yards with seven first downs, gaining 4.3 yards per play.

The Dolphins will have the ball first to start the second half.