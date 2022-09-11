Jets get on the board, trail Ravens 10-3 at halftime

USA Today Sports

The good news for the Jets is that their defense looks a lot better than the one they fielded in 2021.

The bad news is that their offense hasn’t been able to find the end zone. Ravens wide receiver Devin Duvernay caught the only touchdown of the first half and the Jets were held scoreless until there were 24 seconds left in the first half. Greg Zuerlein‘s field goal at that point allowed them to trim Baltimore’s lead to 10-3 at the half.

Duvernay’s touchdown came after the Ravens picked up 32 yards on a defensive pass interference penalty by Jets safety Lamarcus Joyner. It was the rare miscue for the Jets defense as they held the Ravens to 92 yards and were able to force a field goal after a Marcus Williams interception set the Ravens up deep in Jets territory.

Joe Flacco was trying to hit Lawrence Cager with that throw and he opened the game 2-of-8 before finding some better footing. He’s 12-of-20 for 102 yards and Michael Carter has chipped in eight carries for 53 yards and three catches for 24 yards, but a promising Jets drive early in the second quarter resulted in no points when Zuerlein missed a 45-yard kick.

The Ravens are unlikely to have left tackle Ja'Wuan James back in the second half after he hurt his ankle. The team announced that James is doubtful to return, so Patrick Mekari will be manning the spot on Lamar Jackson’s blind side for the rest of the afternoon.