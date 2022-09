Getty Images

Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow had a start to the season he’d like to get back.

Steelers safety Minkah Fitzpatrick stepped in front of Burrow’s first pass of the season and raced down the sideline, 31 yards for a touchdown.

It was the fourth pick-six of Fitzpatrick’s NFL career, and he has also scored two touchdowns on fumble recoveries. He has a nose for the ball, and the end zone.

The Steelers lead 7-0 early in the first quarter.