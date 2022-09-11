Justin Fields delivers late, Trey Lance falls short in windy, rainy Chicago

September 11, 2022
On a wet and muddy day in Chicago, two young quarterbacks struggled for much of the game. But in the end, Bears quarterback Justin Fields did enough to lead his team over Trey Lance and the 49ers.

The Bears’ offense came alive in the second half, and Fields threw late touchdown passes to Dante Pettis and Equanimeous St. Brown, as Chicago managed to move the ball despite the terrible weather conditions. The Bears won 19-10.

Those weather conditions certainly affected the Bears — kicker Cairo Santos, who has long complained about the conditions at Soldier Field, missed two extra points — but they affected the 49ers more. Lance struggled to do much of anything on the soggy turf.

The Bears start the season 1-0 and have to feel good about the way they were able to come together in the second half of a tough game. The 49ers start 0-1, and if they can’t turn things around in a hurry, questions will mount about whether Lance is up to the task.

  2. There should be no excuses about the weather, Fields had to work in the same conditions and made plays when he had to. If ever there was an example of a momentum shift this game was it.

    Trey Lance simply isn’t ready. He highlighted his inexperience today and that falls squarely on the coaching staff (both on his acumen and decision to play him). The turnovers can be fixed his accuracy is another question. Certainly didn’t look like a playoff contender let alone a team with Super Bowl aspirations today. Long season but poor way to start it.

    Go Niners

  6. Garbage officiating of a garbage game on a garbage field.

    The NFL should do better.

    If the NFL is trying not to make the games look rigged, then they are doing a terrible job of it.

  9. Lance is a bust. No way that dude can go toe to toe with the top QBs in the league the Rodgers, Murray, Stafford, AFCW QBs he will face this year. Dude sucks.

