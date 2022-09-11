Justin Fields delivers late, Trey Lance falls short in windy, rainy Chicago

Getty Images

On a wet and muddy day in Chicago, two young quarterbacks struggled for much of the game. But in the end, Bears quarterback Justin Fields did enough to lead his team over Trey Lance and the 49ers.

The Bears’ offense came alive in the second half, and Fields threw late touchdown passes to Dante Pettis and Equanimeous St. Brown, as Chicago managed to move the ball despite the terrible weather conditions. The Bears won 19-10.

Those weather conditions certainly affected the Bears — kicker Cairo Santos, who has long complained about the conditions at Soldier Field, missed two extra points — but they affected the 49ers more. Lance struggled to do much of anything on the soggy turf.

The Bears start the season 1-0 and have to feel good about the way they were able to come together in the second half of a tough game. The 49ers start 0-1, and if they can’t turn things around in a hurry, questions will mount about whether Lance is up to the task.