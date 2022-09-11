Justin Herbert’s first touchdown pass of 2022 goes to Zander Horvath

Getty Images

If you had Keenan Allen or Mike Williams catching Justin Herbert‘s first touchdown pass of the 2022 season, you might’ve been a little disappointed by the Chargers’ second-and-goal play early in the second quarter.

That’s when the Chargers’ third-year quarterback connected with fullback Zander Horvath on the left side for a 1-yard touchdown to give Los Angeles a 10-3 lead over Las Vegas.

The AFC West division rivals traded field goals in the first quarter. But the Chargers’ offense got going in the second period, highlighted by a 19-yard pass from Herbert to Allen on second-and-15 followed by a 42-yard grab by Allen down the right sideline to put the Chargers in the red zone.

Las Vegas’ defense was flagged for unnecessary roughness when cornerback Nate Hobbs hit a sliding Herbert on third-and-goal. Herbert’s slide was late and awkward, but officials are likely going to air on the side of caution when dealing with a star quarterback getting hit.

Herbert has started the game 11-of-14 passing for 109 yards with a touchdown. Allen leads the club with four catches for 66 yards.