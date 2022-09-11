Justin Jefferson’s 158 yards, two touchdowns have Vikings up 17-0 at halftime

Posted by Charean Williams on September 11, 2022, 6:03 PM EDT
Green Bay Packers v Minnesota Vikings
Aaron Rodgers‘ first half was summed up with an animated sideline rant. The Packers have 100 yards, 58 less than Justin Jefferson has for the Vikings; Rodgers has 76 yards passing; and the Packers have no points.

Minnesota leads Green Bay 17-0 at halftime.

Jefferson has six catches for 158 yards and two touchdowns, covering 5 and 36 yards.

Vikings fans began a “MVP!” chant after Jefferson’s second touchdown catch from Kirk Cousins, who went 15-of-21 for 208 yards.

The Vikings frustrated Rodgers and the Packers the entire half.

Green Bay did come close to scoring in the second quarter, but on fourth-and-one at the Minnesota 1, A.J. Dillon was stopped for no gain by Za'Darius Smith and Harrison Phillips.

Rookie Christian Watson dropped a would-be 75-yard touchdown early in the game.

Rodgers is 8-of-15 for 76 yards with an interception. He misses his starting tackles. He misses Allen Lazard. He misses Davante Adams.

Harrison Smith‘s pick of Rodgers in the second quarter marked the Packers quarterback’s first pick to an NFC North opponent since Dec. 29, 2019.

Vikings cornerback Andrew Booth Jr. is doubtful to return with a quad injury.

14 responses to “Justin Jefferson’s 158 yards, two touchdowns have Vikings up 17-0 at halftime

  2. I do admire Aaron Rodgers’ leadership ability. You can really see all that time he spent with those young receivers in minicamp, training camp and the preseason paying dividends. And the way he’s coaching those guys up and not pouting at all on the sidelines is truly remarkable. We are lucky to have such a remarkable leader in GB.

  5. Vikings will be the top team in NFC this year. But can they avoid “Vikinging” it? The great common denominator.

  6. This is a wacky idea, Joe Barry, but maybe take your best CB, Alexander, stick him on Jefferson, and leave him there. Giving him ten yards of no one around him doesn’t seem to be working too well.

  7. Ya simply can’t pay Rodgers top dollar and keep guys like Adams around. Too spendy for both.

  8. I’m a Vikings fan, I know better than to think this game is over. Keep the foot on the gas pedal and keep running them over without mercy until the clock is at 0 in the 4th quarter

  9. @arealisticpackerfan

    I appreciate the sarcasm and a true look at what is happening. It’s a long season and looking forward to next Sunday night in GB. Bears will cover but would expect GB to bounce back. Bears showed resilience today which is a great sign. SF is over rated.

  10. donnymacjack says:
    September 11, 2022 at 6:07 pm
    Ya simply can’t pay Rodgers top dollar and keep guys like Adams around. Too spendy for both.
    —-

    Adams turned down more money from the Packers to go play for the Raiders.

  11. With all the “comebacks” from earlier, Packers will probably win in the second half …

  12. “We don’t play a real team until next week when we play the Bears” —-Packers fans all this week.

  14. purpleguy says:
    September 11, 2022 at 6:04 pm
    Still doesn’t feel safe, but at least the drunken cheesers here at the game are quiet for now.

    ///////////

    Live in the past, die in the present. Try to enjoy the game purpleguy. Who knows your packers may come back.

