Justin Jefferson’s 158 yards, two touchdowns have Vikings up 17-0 at halftime

Getty Images

Aaron Rodgers‘ first half was summed up with an animated sideline rant. The Packers have 100 yards, 58 less than Justin Jefferson has for the Vikings; Rodgers has 76 yards passing; and the Packers have no points.

Minnesota leads Green Bay 17-0 at halftime.

Jefferson has six catches for 158 yards and two touchdowns, covering 5 and 36 yards.

Vikings fans began a “MVP!” chant after Jefferson’s second touchdown catch from Kirk Cousins, who went 15-of-21 for 208 yards.

The Vikings frustrated Rodgers and the Packers the entire half.

Green Bay did come close to scoring in the second quarter, but on fourth-and-one at the Minnesota 1, A.J. Dillon was stopped for no gain by Za'Darius Smith and Harrison Phillips.

Rookie Christian Watson dropped a would-be 75-yard touchdown early in the game.

Rodgers is 8-of-15 for 76 yards with an interception. He misses his starting tackles. He misses Allen Lazard. He misses Davante Adams.

Harrison Smith‘s pick of Rodgers in the second quarter marked the Packers quarterback’s first pick to an NFC North opponent since Dec. 29, 2019.

Vikings cornerback Andrew Booth Jr. is doubtful to return with a quad injury.