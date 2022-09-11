Justin Jefferson’s 184 yards propels Vikings to 23-7 victory over Packers

Posted by Charean Williams on September 11, 2022, 7:34 PM EDT
Green Bay Packers v Minnesota Vikings
Getty Images

The Packers couldn’t stop Justin Jefferson, and Aaron Rodgers had no time and no receiving help. It was ugly, as ugly as last season’s opener.

Led by Jefferson’s 184 receiving yards, the Vikings beat the Packers 23-7.

The Packers lost to the Saints 38-3 in the 2021 opening game, but they don’t have the same team they had a year ago.

On Sunday, Rodgers was missing left tackle David Bakhtiari (knee), right tackle Elgton Jenkins (knee, pectoral) and receiver Allen Lazard (ankle). All three were inactive. Davante Adams, of course, is in Las Vegas now.

He finished 22-of-34 for 195 yards and an interception and took four sacks, injuring his neck in the third quarter when he was sandwiched between Jordan Hicks and Danielle Hunter. He did not miss any time, returning to the game before Jordan Love finished up the final drive, going 4-of-5 for 65 yards.

Green Bay did come close to scoring in the second quarter, but on fourth-and-one at the Minnesota 1, A.J. Dillon was stopped for no gain by Za'Darius Smith and Harrison Phillips. Rookie Christian Watson dropped a would-be 75-yard touchdown early in the game.

But Sunday was Jefferson’s day as he caught nine passes, two for touchdowns. His scoring plays covered 5 and 36 yards.

Kirk Cousins went 23-of-32 for 277 yards and two touchdowns, and Dalvin Cook had 20 carries for 90 yards and caught three passes for 18 yards.

The Vikings won in Kevin O’Connell’s debut.

Permalink 18 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

18 responses to “Justin Jefferson’s 184 yards propels Vikings to 23-7 victory over Packers

  1. A great start but way too early to start making bold predictions on how the season will pan out. And no Packer fans, we didn’t just win our “Superbowl”.

  2. But but but, I thought Erin would flourish with Adams? No help from the refs either. Gonna be a long season. Have some tea and relax in this loss.

  3. We had a decent run, I guess. But I can’t help but feeling like we underachieved for 15 years of hall of fame QBing. We don’t have much to show for it but division titles and NFC championship game runner up trophies. This is the Vikings division now, but we all knew it was coming. I just thought we’d at least have until Rodgers retired but it looks like he’s retired on the job.

  5. Lol…all you windbag Cheesers can now shut up. You looked AWFUL! Aaron looked old and scared. Without Davante your receivers are second rate. Your were abused and embarrassed Packer Clowns!

  9. This is very satisfying. I love when Rodgers loses very badly. Here come the excuses from the stock holders.

  10. Looks like the start to another MVP campaign en route to another embarrassing blowout playoff loss. The country can’t wait… yay

  11. Rodgers got the contract he desired, sadly budgets are not infinite and ends up coming with salary cuts at places like… the WR group?!?

  13. Congrats to the Vikings, they were the better team today against a decimated Packer squad. Like last year, lots of football to be played.

  14. Rodgers does not own Minnesota. He likes to run his mouth… 7 points. Seven. JJ is the real thing. Maybe double him next time. 1-0. Skol!

  17. No Pack No.

    Whooped that butt, wasn’t even close. Beat them in every sense of the word, and even had more penalty yards. The tides are turning. Skol 🙏🙏 Skol🙏🙏 Skol

  18. Even though Rodgers is a great QB and likely will drop 300 yards and 3 tds against the Bears he never seems to get the best of the Vikings in Minnesota or do well on opening week for that matter his last 3 have been pretty bad.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.