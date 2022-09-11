Kliff Kingsbury: Cardinals need better practice habits

Getty Images

The Cardinals suffered an ugly loss to open the season against the Chiefs today, and head coach Kliff Kingsbury says it starts on the practice field.

Kingsbury said after the game that practicing better needs to be addressed before next week’s game against the Raiders.

“Just practice habits, having a sense of urgency,” Kingsbury said, via Josh Weinfuss of ESPN. “We got to practice better. There’s no doubt. You can’t say you’re gonna do it on game day and not do it in practice.”

But when Kingsbury describes what the Cardinals need to improve upon, he’s describing one of his own responsibilities. The head coach is in charge of organizing the practice and ensuring that all of the assistant coaches and players are practicing productively. If the Cardinals’ practices aren’t going well, that’s on Kingsbury to fix.

And it needs to get fixed in a hurry: The Cardinals did not look good today, on either side of the ball. They need to look a lot better next Sunday, after a good week of practice.