Kliff Kingsbury: Cardinals need better practice habits

The Cardinals suffered an ugly loss to open the season against the Chiefs today, and head coach Kliff Kingsbury says it starts on the practice field.

Kingsbury said after the game that practicing better needs to be addressed before next week’s game against the Raiders.

“Just practice habits, having a sense of urgency,” Kingsbury said, via Josh Weinfuss of ESPN. “We got to practice better. There’s no doubt. You can’t say you’re gonna do it on game day and not do it in practice.”

But when Kingsbury describes what the Cardinals need to improve upon, he’s describing one of his own responsibilities. The head coach is in charge of organizing the practice and ensuring that all of the assistant coaches and players are practicing productively. If the Cardinals’ practices aren’t going well, that’s on Kingsbury to fix.

And it needs to get fixed in a hurry: The Cardinals did not look good today, on either side of the ball. They need to look a lot better next Sunday, after a good week of practice.

25 responses to “Kliff Kingsbury: Cardinals need better practice habits

  3. Film study and practice are totally overrated. It’s awesome that Kyler is locked up for years. Cardinals got a bargain. Should have paid him MUCH more so we can get even MORE of these spectacular performances. Plus, he’s really, really fast! A hearty golf clap to the Cards for thier personnel moves. This all smells like a winning formula!

  11. I guess Kykers an easy target because of his off season and he’s certainly done himself no favors with his antics. But say what you want about him, he’s almost never EVER the reason they lose. Look at how he plays in losing efforts. Takes care of the football. No turnovers. Whereas Kliff Kingsbury has yet to prove that he can be a successful head coach. Like ANYWHERE. he has a losing record in college and in the pros. He’s lost 5-6 games on his own with time outs and in game blunders alone. And he’s coached like 5 NFL QBs. I’d start with Keim and Kingsburys right behind him.

  12. Poor practice habits? I guess you couldn’t fix that before entering this season? 10 years combined experience as a HC between the NCAA and NFL and you are clueless. I’m sure that mid season meltdown will come around even sooner this go round.

  15. Did I read the Cardinals defense is the lowest paid in the league? 32st maybe? It showed. At any rate, it’s safe to say AZ had major issues with studying, practice and a slew of injured veterans.

  16. Kliff should probably start talking with his agent about getting an interview for the Nebraska opening.

  19. A couple of thoughts:
    -Practice habits are on the coach, sooooooo look in the mirror, Mr. Stabbin’ Cabin.
    -Can’t coach away 5’6″, no fixing that.
    That is all.

  20. The coach is more worried about how he looks in sunglasses than good practice habits, the over-paid QB is more worried about being dissed for his size than understanding the game…the Cards will end up right where they deserve to be.

  21. In other words, Murray watching Looney Tunes is not “film study”. “Thhhaaattt’s all folks!”

  22. Thank God for Murray’s superior cognitive abilities or it would have gotten ugly. Well, uglier. And yeah, it can get worse.

  24. Cardinals set a bad example for their team by not holding Murray to watching film. Laziness breeds laziness.

