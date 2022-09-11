Last year of Sunday Ticket on DirecTV doesn’t start well

Getty Images

Since 1994, DirecTV has provided to fans the Sunday Ticket package. This will be DirecTV’s last season with the product. It hasn’t gotten off to a good start.

Complaints about Sunday Ticket are rampant on social media. Our own MDS has been unable to access it, because (according to DirecTV) he is in an NFL stadium. (He is not.)

For fans not currently in a stadium, it’s currently a challenge to watch the games that aren’t otherwise available on local TV. And there is a wide variety of complaints being articulated by fans who are struggling to watch the games.

Next year, Sunday Ticket will become a streaming product, likely sold to Apple, Amazon, or some other tech company. Hopefully for the league and its next Sunday Ticket partner, things will go a lot more smoothly in 2023 and beyond.